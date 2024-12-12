UAE: Meet woman whose horseback salute to Sheikh Mohamed while standing up captured hearts

Photos: Supplied

After facing bullying for her riding style and nearly walking away from the sport during her early training, Fatima Al Ameri, a 32-year-old Emirati, recently captured the hearts of many by saluting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, while standing on her horse. This occurred during the UAE's March of the Union, a vibrant celebration of national pride marking the nation's 53rd National Day, held in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Recalling her journey, Fatima said: "My story with horses began after the Covid year. I wanted to learn a new hobby, and horse riding quickly became my passion." She initially approached it as a leisure activity, but her dedication grew as she faced new challenges. "Every time I encountered a difficulty in riding, it made me more determined to improve."

Despite the initial bullying she endured, Fatima's resolve only strengthened. "At one point, I almost decided to leave the field, but my passion outweighed the temptation to give up. I committed myself to training, investing considerable time and effort." Her hard work paid off when she had the honour of participating in the Union March and saluting Sheikh Mohamed, whom she affectionately refers to as her "master and father." This moment earned her the nickname "Emirates Equestrian."

Balancing her government job with her equestrian pursuits, Fatima reflected, "Horse riding is a side hobby for me, but I strive to maintain a balance between my work, social life, and riding."

Participating in the salute was a dream come true for her. "During my training for show skills, my coach recognised my passion and encouraged me to take part in the 53rd Union March," she said. Fatima expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan and Humaid Al Neyadi for their support, which fuelled her enthusiasm to perform in front of the President. "After the show, I felt an immense sense of pride and honour for presenting a distinguished performance."

In addition to her achievements in horseback riding, Fatima has made significant strides in the sport of camel racing, breaking stereotypes and inspiring other women. "I discovered my passion for camel riding just last year," she explained. Despite facing social challenges, she enrolled in a camel riding school in Dubai, becoming one of the first students at their new Abu Dhabi branch.

"The desire to ride camels has been with me since last year. Watching marathon races inspired me to try it for myself after seeing a social media announcement," Fatima shared. Recognising the unique skills required for camel racing, she emphasised the importance of proper training. "This sport demands a strong heart, determination, and perseverance. I strongly recommend learning it gradually with guidance from experienced coaches."

Fatima's dedication has already led her to compete in four races, including an international event at Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Festival in Taif, where she made history as the first Emirati woman to participate. "Ultimately, everything is by the grace of God. I see my participation as a reward in itself," she remarked. She explained that in camel racing, the success of the mount is crucial, accounting for 80% of the outcome, while the jockey's skill contributes the remaining 20%.

Despite initial scepticism, Fatima uses her platform to encourage Emirati women to explore camel riding. "I have always urged girls to try camel riding through social media, and I feel joy when they share this passion with me," she said. Looking ahead, Fatima hopes to see more opportunities for women in camel racing, especially following the recent announcement by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation to open a special race for female jockeys. "I aspire to see more Emirati women in the field of camel riding," she concluded, reflecting her commitment to breaking barriers in both equestrian sports.