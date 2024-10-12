UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

Arshad Junaid (foreground). Photos: Supplied

Three UAE residents spent thousands of hours volunteering at various events and causes — from distributing Iftar food packs during Ramadan, to packaging relief goods, guiding passengers at Dubai Metro, and serving as marshals. For their volunteering efforts, the three expats, an Indian, Ugandan and a Filipino, have been rewarded with Golden Visas.

Arshad Junaid, 32, who is originally from Bihar, India, and currently working as a sales executive at a private auto spare parts company in Dubai, is proud of his dedicated volunteer service.

Holding his newly minted Emirates ID valid for 10 years, Junaid shared with Khaleej Times: “My journey as a volunteer started after I moved to Dubai in 2017. I had previously done social work in India and was eager to find similar opportunities here. In January 2018, he met Khalid Nawab, the chairman of Nabdh Al Emarat volunteer team.

“I struggled at first but my turning point came when I stumbled upon an article in Khaleej Times about volunteering. That inspired me to create a profile and actively participate in events. Since then, I have completed more than 1,000 volunteer hours through the Dubai Government volunteer platform,” he added

“Volunteering has become my hobby now,” Junaid proudly said, adding: “It hasn’t been easy, however, especially since it’s unpaid work. My friends often laugh and ask why I do it when many come to Dubai to earn money and I’m doing work for free."

Despite the taunts and challenges, Junaid was unperturbed. “For me, social work is a noble pursuit. I never think about payment. I just want to make a difference. I encourage other UAE residents to join the volunteer team. After volunteering, you feel will relaxed and fulfilled. It’s like starting a new journey each week,” he assured.

There were also “other perks” , Junaid noted as he has had the opportunity to meet many prominent figures through his volunteering efforts, including big-time Indian actors, politicians and Sheikhs.

“One of my most memorable moments was meeting Sheikha Mahra,” he recalled, adding he also finds inspiration in Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“The Golden Visa is a gift from the UAE government to volunteers. It’s a dream for many of us, and I never expected to receive it so easily,” said Junaid, reflecting on the honour of being recognised for his contributions to society.

Passion for giving back

Mubarack Nsubuga, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering technician from Uganda, has made a significant impact through his volunteering efforts in the UAE. Currently residing in Abu Dhabi, Mubarack’s journey began with Expo 2020 Dubai, where he discovered a passion for giving back to the community.

"My volunteering journey started with the Expo 2020 Dubai. After the Expo, I took it as a passion to dedicate my time away from work to volunteering, especially during Ramadan Iftar distributions and at various Abu Dhabi sports events," he said.

Since moving to Abu Dhabi, Nsubuga has collaborated with numerous organisations, including Emirati Marshals, Ma’an, Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, OSS Organisation and Emirates Youth Foundation.

"Once I accumulated 600 volunteering hours, I realised I was eligible to apply for the Golden Visa Nomination in the Humanitarian Pioneers category," he said. “I applied for the Golden Visa online through the ICP (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security) portal. My nomination was approved, paving the way for 10-year visa application.”

Nsubuga’s current volunteering activities focus on sports events and cultural festivals. "I really enjoy volunteering in sports events in the UAE like marathons, UAE tours, Dubai Run, and cycling events. I also participate in cultural festivals such as the Sheikh Zayed Festival, Maritime Heritage Festival, Al Hosn Festival, and National Day celebrations."

Nsubuga is also committed to Ramadan Iftar distributions, where volunteers pack meals for workers and street distributions. His commitment also extends to environmental initiatives, supporting programmes like UAE Clean Up and Connect with Nature.

'Advanced birthday gift'

Filipino expat J Rom Anoling dela Cruz will be turning 36 on October 19 and he got an advanced birthday gift last month when he received his Golden Visa.

