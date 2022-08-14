UAE: Meet the Pakistani baby born at midnight on Independence Day

Saransh was born to his expat parents at the stroke of midnight on August 14

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 5:19 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Pakistani couple is on cloud nine after becoming proud parents as their country marks the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Baby boy Saransh was born to Chanda Bai and Dr Mahesh Kumar, general practitioner, NMC – Alpha Medical Center at the stroke of midnight in Bareen International Hospital, Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

The couple from Pakistan’s Karachi has been residing in Abu Dhabi for the past five years. Baby Saransh is their third child.

“Our eldest child is a boy, second is a daughter, and now we have been blessed on this auspicious day with a baby boy. Both my children have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the newest member of the family,” Dr Kumar, a frontline doctor, told Khaleej Times.

Dr Ramneek Kaur, specialist, obstetrics, and gynaecology at Bareen International Hospital, said that both the baby and the mother are doing fine.

“Chanda Bai was expected to deliver on August 24. This is a joyous occasion for everyone, especially since the family is celebrating their Independence Day. Both are doing well,” Dr Ramneek said.

Chanda Bai is grateful for the care and support offered to her during the past months.

“I thank Dr Ramneek, the medical team and the hospital for ensuring a safe delivery. I was nervous, but Dr Ramneek was a pillar of support. I can’t thank her enough. Baby born on August 14 is a memorable moment for the family.”