UAE: Meet the Emirati women showcasing Arab craft, values of peace through jewellery making

These young talents recently graduated from a renowned programme in France, focusing on the the history of jewellery, gemstones and techniques

by

Sara AlKuwari
Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 9:00 AM

A group of young creative Emirati women recently graduated from the 'Talent Atelier' programme in Paris, France.

Organised by L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewellery Arts, and supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, the program focused on the the history of jewellery, the world of gemstones, and the savoir-faire of jewellery-making techniques. The young women spoke to Khaleej Times about their beginnings and how the program helped them improve their skills in art and jewellery.


Zahra Al Marar said her inspiration for jewellery design is rooted in her admiration for her mother. As a child, her mother's jewellery collection fascinated her. "I would see pictures of my mother in her youth wearing daring jewellery, which greatly influenced me and led to my love for jewellery design," she recalled.

She also shared her earliest design memory: "When I showed my father a design I had created, he said, 'Zahra, execute this design in gold.'" Now, all her designs are crafted from 18-karat gold and high-quality diamonds.

In 2019, she launched her brand, Zahrah Jewellery, where storytelling plays a crucial role in her designs. Zahra said the UAE has provided numerous opportunities for nurturing and embracing designers.

Zahra's design
Zahra's design

Currently, Zahra works in a private business company, which she sees as an opportunity to enhance her marketing skills and better understand the market.

Everyday elegance

Fatima Al Mehairi, a multimedia and graphic design graduate, recalled childhood outings with her mother to the market, "My mother would sketch designs for a gold piece known as 'The Tabla'."

Fatima decided that her first creation would stem from that early memory. She recalls, "I liked discussions with my mother about gold and its various names, such as Talbah, Subhah and Mariya."

She has a strong attachment to Arabic gold and its designs. She added that in 2015, Arabic gold was primarily reserved for special occasions. "I had a belief that gold must be designed for everyday use to avoid fading into obscurity."

Thus, she created her first four everyday wearable designs inspired by Arabic gold, including Shanif, Table, Bobinka, and Subhah.

Fatima's designs
Fatima's designs

Now, Fatima boasts around 110 designs. She also resigned from her government job to focus on her brand, Blanck Canvas.

Noble values

Meanwhile, Amna Al Falasi is a visual artist and sculptor focusing on abstract art. Her artistic inclinations began 15 years ago during her first visit to Paris, where she was deeply inspired by the works of renowned artists she encountered. "I was captivated by the idea that positive energy and peace can be expressed through art," she said.

Amna Al Falasi
Amna Al Falasi

Among her artistic creations is ‘The Peace Statue’, which shows an open hand holding a map of the world. "It symbolises a call for peace through the convergence of diverse cultures," she noted.

The Peace Statue
The Peace Statue

Al Falasi has showcased her art in various cultural exhibitions across the UAE, including notable events like Sikka exhibition and the Sharjah Biennial, as well as at the Emirates Arts Association.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business. Despite her lifelong passion for art, she only began to pursue it seriously six years ago, turning her creations into a commercially viable practice. She aspires to collaborate with art institutions and hold exhibitions both in the UAE and internationally, hoping to inspire future artists.

Engineering meets art

Majeda Alawadhi is a civil engineer with a passion for design. She specialises in graphic and product design. In 2021, she launched her first jewellery collection, Bloks Jewellery.

Aiding in the dissemination and design of jewellery that represents Emirati heritage, she said: "I am blending contemporary aesthetics with Emirati craftsmanship by innovatively incorporating materials like sadu and khous.”

Majeda Alawadhi
Majeda Alawadhi

She founded her own brand in 2015. This venture allows her to maintain a balance between her professional and creative pursuits. Geometric shapes inspire her and are prominently featured in her designs. Her company also specialises in creating silver corporate gifts.

Alawadhi views design as an outlet for her creative energy, seeing it as a hobby that transports her to another realm. "My start was designing logos for small and medium enterprises before expanding the focus to include governmental institutions."

She expressed her gratitude for the Talent Atelier program, which helped her perceive design from various angles regarding colours and materials. It facilitated a transformation in her approach and encouraged her to break conventional boundaries through the use of diverse colours.

Sara AlKuwari

