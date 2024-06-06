UAE: Meet Emirati deaf entrepreneur whose bracelets are sold nationwide

The leaders looked forward to the two nations' continued collaboration
Hessa Al Mandoos is on a mission to spread positivity through crafting and selling bright, handmade bracelets.
The 37-year-old Emirati, who has a hearing disability, found her passion for jewellery design after taking part in a workshop designed for people of determination. The workshop led the entrepreneur to start her own business — “Jasmine Bracelets" — which are now sold at petrol stations and jewellery shops.
"My designs are distinguished by the shape of a jasmine flower, which is how the name of my project was chosen," Hessa said. "I use pearl beads to design the jasmine rose for the bracelets. With practice, I am able to create many of them in a few minutes. I can make up to 60 bracelets in a week."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Hessa's success is even more inspiring for her community. "Many people of determination have not been prevented by disability from excelling, and challenging their reality," she told Khaleej Times.
The workshop was part of Mashagel project initiated by the Ministry of Community Development in 2020. Focused on the rehabilitation and employment of people with determination, the project aims to provide vocational training for people with determination to enter the labour market and prepare them professionally and psychologically.
"During the workshops, I received special attention and training to develop my talent in drawing and design, which made me think about launching my project," Hessa said.
Hessa said she was never discouraged from pursuing her dreams. "My disability was never an obstacle to my will and dedication to excel. Through learning and continuous training, I have mastered my profession and moved toward my successful project."
Hessa's creativity and dedication have been recognised across the country. She has been invited to participate in numerous exhibitions, including the recent "Emirates Jewels" exhibition at Expo Sharjah.
Hessa receives support at every step from her family and teachers. "They supported me strongly, provided me with all means of success, and encouraged me to participate in many competitions and events that stimulated my creativity," she said. "Which qualified me to obtain many certificates of honor and excellence."
Hessa's ambitions go beyond her current success. "I aspire to develop myself so that I can be a successful 'businesswoman' among people of determination," she shared.
"I want to participate in international exhibitions as it reflects the capabilities of the community and also benefits it."
Her vision is also not just about her own personal achievement, but about showcasing capabilities of people of determination's to the wider world. "Through my participation in international exhibitions, I hope to inspire others and demonstrate the incredible potential of individuals with special needs," she said.
ALSO READ:
The leaders looked forward to the two nations' continued collaboration
Videos posted on social media showed huge flames and thick plumes of smoke
Work on the first-of-its-kind project is underway, targeting a total of 40 buildings that are prone to fires
The villa has a built-up area of 17,500 sq ft, with a 25m lap pool in the basement, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa, sauna and steam room
Using designated abattoirs mitigates the risks of diseases that are transmissible between humans and animals
Whether it's beekeeping, fish farming or growing vegetables, the Emirati expanded her interests and gradually embraced modern farming techniques
Unlike the other meteor showers that peak after nightfall, the Arietids reaches its maximum intensity during the daytime
They highlight the health benefits as well as their own contribution in reducing traffic congestion and carbon emission