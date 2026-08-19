UAE mediation efforts help exchange of 206 captives between Russia, Ukraine

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the 26th to date, reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 2:09 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of new mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 103 captives from each side, bringing the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 7,997.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended both countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors as a trusted international mediator, and their appreciation of the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis.

Recommended For You

UAE ministry confirms air defences detected 2 ballistic missiles from Iran

UAE ministry confirms air defences detected 2 ballistic missiles from Iran

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

UAE issues alert for potential missile threats; residents urged to remain in safe place

UAE issues alert for potential missile threats; residents urged to remain in safe place

UAE detects fresh missile threat after 37 days; situation now safe

UAE detects fresh missile threat after 37 days; situation now safe

UAE lifts alert for potential missile threats, says situation safe

UAE lifts alert for potential missile threats, says situation safe

 

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the 26th to date, reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian impact of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE ministry confirms air defences detected 2 ballistic missiles from Iran

2

Trade halted, Iran denies attack: Key events after UAE detects two missiles on Aug 18

3

Trump says US not seeking to extend interim deal with Iran

4

UAE detects first missile threat since July 12, issues brief emergency alert

5

UAE suspends all trade, financial transactions with Iran amid regional war