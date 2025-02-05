UAE mediates release of 300 prisoners between Russia, Ukraine

Photo: Reuters

The UAE has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of 300 captives between Russia and Ukraine, which included 150 Ukrainian captives and 150 Russian captives — bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 2,883.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that the success of this new mediation, the 12th since the beginning of 2024, reflects the respect and distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: Reuters

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to ensuring the success of all diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.

ALSO READ: