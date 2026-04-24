UAE mediates exchange of 386 prisoners between Russia and Ukraine

This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries through these mediations to 6,691

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 5:49 PM
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A new UAE mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine has succeeded in releasing 386 prisoners. A statement from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the new prisoner exchange involved 193 Russian and 193 Ukrainian prisoners.

This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries through these mediations to 6,691.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to the two countries for their cooperation in the success of the UAE mediation efforts, which reflects their confidence and appreciation of the state’s keenness to support all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis between the two countries.

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The ministry stated that with the success of this mediation, the total number of Emirati mediations that took place during the crisis has reached 22, which stem from the distinguished relations that unite the UAE with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

The Ministry also affirmed that the UAE will continue its efforts to support various initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian consequences of the crisis, such as the plight of refugees and prisoners.

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