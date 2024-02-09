UAE mediates exchange of 200 captives of war between Russia and Ukraine

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 12:59 PM

The UAE has successfully mediated an exchange of 200 captives between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation and response to UAE mediation to make the exchange successful.

The Ministry said that the third mediation this year is a reflection of the continuity, moderation and wisdom of the UAE’s relationships with countries.

These relations are leveraged to find common ground for resolving regional and international challenges and disputes, contributing to the continued success of diplomatic efforts.

It also affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its consistent position in calling for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation, and its endeavours to support all initiatives that mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

Mediation began in early January 2024, and local authorities succeeded twice in releasing captives from Russia and Ukraine, in addition to another successful mediation in December 2022, that led to the release and exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation.

