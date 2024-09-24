UAE: Media group apologises after bullying on reality show lands 11-year-old in ICU

The athlete's proactive approach includes a balanced diet and carefully regulating his insulin pump to prevent drops in blood sugar during training
A popular children's TV programme came under fire after the creators of the reality show allowed the bullying of an 11-year-old girl during filming. The show makers formally apologised to the Emirati community, the young girl, and her family.
Maryam Al Shehhi faced intense bullying during the filming of a design competition backed by an international fashion brand. The incident, which sparked widespread public outrage, led to the young girl facing further harassment from friends and classmates after the episode went on air.
The bullying caused significant emotional distress, resulting in her hospitalisation for more than a week. In response to the backlash, the show issued a public apology.
The apology read as follows:
In response to the incident that circulated last week on the Al'ab Al Nojoom (Star Games) programme on Mazaj Channel, we would like to clarify the following:
Firstly, we apologise to the UAE community for the media content that was aired, which contained inappropriate phrases regarding our culture and national identity. We emphasise that the IPT media group is part of the UAE community, and its success over the years has been derived from the success of the UAE.
Secondly, the group apologises to the child Maryam and her family, wishes her a speedy recovery, and notes that the psychological well-being of our participants will remain a priority as we closely monitor her health in coordination with her family.
We want to clarify that bullying, in any form, is entirely unacceptable to our team and outside our institutional culture. We strive to create a positive space where young talents can express themselves in an atmosphere of kindness and respect.
We take this incident very seriously and are reviewing all aspects of our content to ensure its compliance with media content standards and the laws and regulations governing the country's media sector.
We are working with the UAE Media Council and the relevant authorities in the country and taking the necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.
The Emirates Media Council announced it is actively following up on the bullying situation.
On Sunday, the UAE Media Council issued a statement regarding the incident, saying it is investigating the circumstances of the incident alongside the child’s family and all other relevant parties.
After days in the ICU, Maryam is now recovering at home. Her aunt shared with Khaleej Times the child's trauma, revealing how the filming experience was "distressing" to the child. The family decided to limit her exposure to social media, and the school supported her by facilitating distance learning.
Known for her outstanding academic performance and high grades, Maryam has been described by many as a polite and talkative individual who actively participates in competitions, including the renowned 'Million's Poet for Children'.
