UAE: ‘Mean world syndrome’; violent media content cause fear, distrust among children

With the rapid growth of digital media consumption among children, experts are raising concerns about the psychological impacts of excessive exposure to violent and negative content.

Child psychologists in the UAE warn that exposure to such media can lead to 'Mean World Syndrome', a condition where children begin to perceive the world as a far more dangerous and hostile place than it truly is.

Ahmed (name changed on request), a 9-year-old boy, began showing signs of anxiety and mistrust toward his uncles and cousins after months of watching suspense and crime shows. His once-loving relationship with his relatives deteriorated as he started perceiving them as dangerous, mirroring the betrayal and violence he saw on television. His fear became so intense that he avoided family gatherings, suffered from nightmares, and insisted on locking doors to protect himself from imaginary threats posed by his family members.

“He used to be a cheerful boy, always looking forward to spending time with his cousins and uncles,” said Ahmed’s mother. “Up until March this year, he was very playful and loved being around family. Lately, whenever relatives visit, he either leaves the house or locks himself in his room. A few times, he has even told me that his uncles resemble criminals.”

“I couldn’t make sense of it at first, so I consulted a psychologist friend. She explained that media content could be influencing his behavior. After checking his tablet, I found he had been watching suspense and thriller shows,” the mother added.

A child psychologist diagnosed Ahmed with Mean World Syndrome, a condition where excessive exposure to violent or suspenseful media distorts a person's view of the world, leading them to believe that the world, and even familiar people, are far more dangerous than they truly are. In Ahmed’s case, the shows he watched caused him to project fictional danger onto real-life relationships, unable to distinguish between TV drama and reality, resulting in fear and anxiety.

Dr Aalaa Salim Ahmed, a specialist psychiatrist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai said that Mean World Syndrome is a psychological condition where individuals, particularly children, develop a distorted view of reality after consuming significant amounts of violent or negative media.

“This condition manifests as heightened mistrust, anxiety, and fear toward others, even close family members.

Impact on mental health

Children suffering from Mean World Syndrome often experience elevated levels of anxiety, paranoia, and even depression. “Their worldview becomes warped. They see threats where there are none, leading to hypervigilance, difficulty trusting others, and in some cases, social isolation. This heightened fear can interfere with daily life, affecting school performance, social interactions, and overall well-being,” said Dr Ahmed.

According to Bino Mary Chacko, a specialist psychiatrist at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, prolonged exposure to violent media can create a subconscious belief that the brutality seen on screen reflects real life. “Over time, children may develop paranoid thoughts, viewing others as threats. This can lead to severe anxiety, sleeplessness, and even depression,” said Chacko.

Cases linked to media exposure

Experts say that there is a noticeable increase in children with symptoms of stress, fear, and anxiety due to excessive media consumption. “Children today are constantly exposed to violent content through TV, online platforms, and social media,” said Dr Ahmed. “This constant exposure without proper guidance or discussion can make them more susceptible to developing Mean World Syndrome.”

Chacko mentioned how social media platforms, with their algorithm-driven content, increase the problem. “Children can easily fall into a loop of violent content, which deepens their fear-based perceptions,” said Chacko. Unlike traditional news outlets, social media bombards users with round-the-clock access to sensational content, heightening their anxiety.

Warning signs

Parents are urged to monitor their children for signs of Mean World Syndrome. Dr Ahmed listed some red flags: “Avoidance of social interactions, frequent nightmares, mistrust toward familiar people, and obsessive behaviours such as constantly locking doors. Children may also express irrational fears about their safety, which reflect the scenarios they’ve seen on screen rather than reality,” Dr Ahmed. To mitigate these risks, experts recommend several strategies for parents. “Setting boundaries on media consumption, co-viewing content with children, and encouraging positive, age-appropriate media can significantly reduce the chances of developing this condition,” said Chacko. Long-term consequences If left unaddressed, Mean World Syndrome can have long-lasting effects on a child’s psychological development. Experts agreed that chronic anxiety, mistrust, and paranoia can persist into adulthood, potentially leading to social withdrawal and difficulty forming trusting relationships. “In extreme cases, children may become desensitized to real-world dangers, or conversely, develop an irrational fear of harmless situations,” said Dr Ahmed. With media content being so readily accessible in today’s world, experts believe it’s more important than ever for parents to play an active role in their children's media consumption. “In a world saturated with negative content, children need guidance to understand the difference between fiction and reality,” Dr Ahmed concluded. ayaz@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Do social media bans work? UAE experts weigh in UAE: Is your 'lonely' child turning to AI ‘friends’ for emotional support?