UAE: MBZUAI ranked 30th globally in universities specialising in Artificial Intelligence

The institution was founded just two years ago

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 6:23 PM

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has been ranked 127 globally among institutions that conduct research in computer science including AI, systems, theory, and "interdisciplinary" areas such as robotics, computer graphics, visualization, and more.

This ranking comes in just a short, two-year time span since the university was founded.

The ranking places MBZUAI alongside institutions such as Notre Dame, the University of Liverpool, the Weizmann Institute of Science, Osaka University, Ecole Normale Supérieure and other prestigious schools.

In the areas that MBZUAI currently focuses on—artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing—MBZUAI ranks 30 globally ahead of several renowned research universities worldwide such as University of Michigan, Georgia Tech, and University of Toronto in North America; Imperial College London, EPFL, Max Planck Society in Europe; University of Tokyo, Seoul National University, and University of Sydney in Asia Pacific. MBZUAI can now claim to be the top ranked CS institution in the Arab World, and in the Middle East and Africa (CSRankings includes Israel as part of Europe).

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of MBZUAI, said: “In 2019, Abu Dhabi established the world’s first university dedicated to AI research with the aim of enhancing and benefiting from advanced technology capabilities in line with our leadership’s vision for the future and the roadmap set out in the UAE’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. Today, MBZUAI has achieved a significant milestone as it has been ranked 30 globally by CSRankings in AI, computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing placing it alongside elite, global research universities. This progress would not have been achieved without the vision, guidance, and support of the leadership, and the sincere efforts of the MBZUAI team. Achieving such recognition is a demonstration of the UAE’s commitment to developing a knowledge-based economy through fostering AI-driven research and innovation, as well as empowering youth to become future leaders in this strategic sector.”

CSRankings or Computer Science Rankings is "designed to identify institutions and faculty actively engaged in research across a number of areas of computer science, based on the number of publications by faculty that have appeared at the most selective conferences in each area of computer science," according to the organisation's website. CSRankings is considered a trusted source for rankings of institutions which conduct research in these areas of scientific inquiry.

"Attracting this calibre of faculty speaks to our research ambitions and the freedom we offer to innovate. We are a new university, with a strong culture of scientific inquiry that is reflected in the CSRankings we have achieved in just two years. We will continue to create an unparalleled environment here in Abu Dhabi, to attract more talent and to inspire impactful research as we grow at pace," said Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI.

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) attracts world-class researchers in AI, CS, data sciences, and related disciplines such as healthcare, fintech, and engineering and social sciences.

