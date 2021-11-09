UAE: Massive fire in oil factory put out

Firefighters from four civil defence stations were dispatched to the site.

By Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 10:12 AM

Firefighters managed to control a massive blaze that broke out in an oil factory in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday. No casualties were reported in the fire that was reported in Al Jazirah Al Hamra.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, director of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said the department was alerted about the blaze at 7.30pm.

Firefighters from four civil defence stations were dispatched to the site. Additional teams from Umm Al Quwain also assisted in the operation.

The material losses sustained in the fire are yet to be ascertained. The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.