UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop

UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop

Fujairah - The blaze was reported at 12pm

By Web Report

Published: Fri 22 Oct 2021, 3:13 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Oct 2021, 3:20 PM

A massive fire broke out in an automobile workshop in Fujairah on Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 12pm. Video footage showed clouds of black smoke engulfing the area near the workshop.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.


