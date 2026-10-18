UAE teen with Down syndrome wins 4 medals at Special Olympics MENA Games

When 17-year-old Maryam Al Madani learnt she had been selected to represent the UAE at the Special Olympics MENA Regional Games in Egypt, she had a simple goal: to bring home medals for her country.

The Emirati student, who has Down syndrome, made good on that promise, winning two gold and two silver medals in female powerlifting at the 10th Special Olympics MENA Regional Games – Performance Sports, held from September 17 to 23.

For Maryam, a student at GEMS World Academy, the achievement was about more than the medals. It was an opportunity to test her abilities, build her confidence and see what dedication and consistent support could help her accomplish.

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“Maryam has Down syndrome, but this does not prevent her from taking an active part in school life, enjoying sport and working towards her goals,” said Heath Monk, Principal and CEO of GEMS World Academy.

“She is a hardworking student who consistently tries her best and approaches challenges with determination.”

From cycling to the powerlifting podium

Maryam's sporting journey began in childhood, when her family encouraged her to explore activities including gymnastics, cycling and fitness. Learning to ride a bicycle confidently and independently was an early milestone in developing her self-belief.

Around two years ago, she joined Heroes of Hope Club, where coaches spotted her strength during fitness sessions and encouraged her to try powerlifting.

Regular training helped her develop her technique and build on her potential. Her first powerlifting competition in Abu Dhabi proved encouraging, and she subsequently won a silver medal at a Special Olympics competition in the Capital.

Her performance attracted the attention of Special Olympics representatives, leading to her selection for the regional competition in Egypt.

“Her journey reflects her dedication, alongside the consistent encouragement of her family and coaches,” Monk said.

Maryam continued training during the school holidays, with her family taking her to sessions and providing emotional support as she prepared for the games.

The effort paid off when she returned with four medals, having finished on top of the podium twice and secured two silver medals.

A promise to her father

One of the most memorable moments came when Maryam learnt she had won her first gold medal. Having told her family she wanted to bring home medals for the UAE, she called her father excitedly to say she had come first, just as she had promised.

“When she learned she had been selected, she told her family that she wanted to bring home medals for the UAE and asked her father to attend the games,” Monk said.

“After learning that she had won her first gold medal, she called her father excitedly to tell him she had come first, just as she had promised. It was a deeply meaningful moment for both of them.”

Maryam has been part of GEMS World Academy since December 2017. The school has sought to provide an environment in which her efforts are recognised and she can develop both as a learner and as an individual.

On her return from Egypt, the school celebrated her achievement by presenting her with its elite sports shirt alongside the UAE flag, recognising both her sporting success and her pride in representing her country.

Monk hopes Maryam's experience will encourage other schools and families to look beyond a child's disability and recognise individual strengths.

“For children of determination, having people who believe in their abilities, encourage their interests and support their progress can make a meaningful difference,” he said.

“Maryam’s journey demonstrates the value of sustained encouragement and opportunities to discover and develop a talent.”

Maryam hopes to be selected to represent the UAE at the Special Olympics World Games.

“Following her success in Egypt, she would like to continue developing her powerlifting skills and have the opportunity to compete on a world stage. She is proud of what she has achieved and hopes to bring home more medals for the UAE,” he added.