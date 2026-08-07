Apply for UAE marriage contract online: Fees, eligibility, step-by-step guide

Couples planning to get married in the UAE can now complete most of the marriage contract application process online through the Ministry of Justice’s electronic marriage contracts system.

The smart platform, available across all federal Sharia courts, enables users to submit marriage contract applications, book appointments with marriage officiants, pay fees electronically and receive a digital copy of the approved marriage contract by email.

The system also allows marriage officiants to complete procedures digitally using smart devices, eliminating the need for paper-based transactions.

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How to apply for a marriage contract online

Applicants can complete the process by following these steps:

Visit the Ministry of Justice website

Select the Electronic Marriage Contracts System

Log in using the UAE Pass digital identity

Choose the type of marriage contract application

Enter the details of the bride, groom, contract and witnesses, then upload the required documents

Submit the application and pay the service fee

The application is then received and reviewed by a marriage officiant, who obtains the required signatures from all parties.

After verification, the application is transferred to a reviewer before being submitted to a judge for approval.

Once approved, an electronic copy of the marriage contract is sent to both spouses via email.

Service requirements

The online service involves the following stages:

Log in using UAE Pass

Submit the application

Pay the applicable fee

For Muslims, coordinate with the authorised marriage officiant to complete the marriage contract. For non-Muslims, both parties meet with the authentication judge, who registers and issues the civil marriage contract.

Receive the electronic copy of the marriage contract.

Required documents

Applicants must provide:

Emirates ID

Medical examination report

For Muslim applicants:

Identity documents of the applicant

Identity documents of the two witnesses

Supporting documents required for the application

For non-Muslim applicants:

Identity documents of both spouses

No-objection certificate from the relevant embassy, where applicable

Medical examination certificate

Genetic screening certificate

Eligibility for non-Muslim civil marriage

To qualify for a civil marriage, applicants must meet several conditions, including:

Both spouses must be at least 21 years old

The marriage must be between a man and a woman

Both parties must have legal capacity to marry

The marriage must not involve two sisters

The wife must not already be in an existing marriage

Fees

The federal fee for submitting a marriage contract application is Dh50.

The Ministry of Justice said the integrated electronic system has been rolled out across all federal Sharia courts in the UAE, allowing users to complete the entire marriage contract process digitally, from submitting applications and booking appointments to paying fees and receiving the final approved contract electronically.

The platform also provides applicants with all the information needed to complete the service online.