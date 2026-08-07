Apply for UAE marriage contract online: Fees, eligibility, step-by-step guide
After verification, the application is transferred to a reviewer before being submitted to a judge for approval
- PUBLISHED: Fri 7 Aug 2026, 6:00 AM
Couples planning to get married in the UAE can now complete most of the marriage contract application process online through the Ministry of Justice’s electronic marriage contracts system.
The smart platform, available across all federal Sharia courts, enables users to submit marriage contract applications, book appointments with marriage officiants, pay fees electronically and receive a digital copy of the approved marriage contract by email.
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The system also allows marriage officiants to complete procedures digitally using smart devices, eliminating the need for paper-based transactions.
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How to apply for a marriage contract online
Applicants can complete the process by following these steps:
Visit the Ministry of Justice website
Select the Electronic Marriage Contracts System
Log in using the UAE Pass digital identity
Choose the type of marriage contract application
Enter the details of the bride, groom, contract and witnesses, then upload the required documents
Submit the application and pay the service fee
The application is then received and reviewed by a marriage officiant, who obtains the required signatures from all parties.
After verification, the application is transferred to a reviewer before being submitted to a judge for approval.
Once approved, an electronic copy of the marriage contract is sent to both spouses via email.
Service requirements
The online service involves the following stages:
Log in using UAE Pass
Submit the application
Pay the applicable fee
For Muslims, coordinate with the authorised marriage officiant to complete the marriage contract. For non-Muslims, both parties meet with the authentication judge, who registers and issues the civil marriage contract.
Receive the electronic copy of the marriage contract.
Required documents
Applicants must provide:
Emirates ID
Medical examination report
For Muslim applicants:
Identity documents of the applicant
Identity documents of the two witnesses
Supporting documents required for the application
For non-Muslim applicants:
Identity documents of both spouses
No-objection certificate from the relevant embassy, where applicable
Medical examination certificate
Genetic screening certificate
Eligibility for non-Muslim civil marriage
To qualify for a civil marriage, applicants must meet several conditions, including:
Both spouses must be at least 21 years old
The marriage must be between a man and a woman
Both parties must have legal capacity to marry
The marriage must not involve two sisters
The wife must not already be in an existing marriage
Fees
The federal fee for submitting a marriage contract application is Dh50.
The Ministry of Justice said the integrated electronic system has been rolled out across all federal Sharia courts in the UAE, allowing users to complete the entire marriage contract process digitally, from submitting applications and booking appointments to paying fees and receiving the final approved contract electronically.
The platform also provides applicants with all the information needed to complete the service online.