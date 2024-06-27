UAE: Many university students skip summer break to intern

Image used for representational purpose

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Karl Makahamadze has decided not to go to Zimbabwe this summer holiday. And has a very good reason for staying back in the UAE. He has landed an internship with one of the most prestigious organisations in the world and an award-winning employer.

“I managed to secure an internship with Phillip Morris International based in DIFC. I got to know about this internship when their HR department came to my university. They came and advertised the internship. It’s a global organization. I think the experience would look great on my resume,” said the second-year student who is currently pursuing a degree in Finance at the University of Wollongong in Dubai.

Competitive internships

Narrating the backstory and the arduous rounds that he endured, the expat said securing a spot at the firm was very competitive.

Karl Makahamadze

“It was extremely competitive to get in. Nine hundred people had applied for this internship, and we had several rigorous rounds of interviews and assessments. I eventually made it among the top 8 students across the entire UAE to intern at Philip Morris International.”

Karl said Dubai was his top pick. Describing it as the start of an exciting new phase in his career, he said: “Dubai is a global hub. I do not see myself going back home over the summer ever again. I think I'm just going to make sure I secure internships over the summer and dedicate all my summers to work experience and internships because the moment you've got an internship on your resume, especially in a good company, it sets you ahead of the competition in the job market.”

He said the internship that has already begun has exceeded his expectations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“It’s a great organisation and I am learning a lot, and it’s all hands-on. They really make use of their interns. Many organisations don't utilise their interns that much.”

“We are very involved, not just someone who is asked to make coffee,” he quipped.

Gaining practical experience

Karl said while the firm were he is interning offers a hybrid work model, his university also allows flexible classes to avoid overlaps. Many universities, like Karl's, offer academic credit for internships, allowing students to gain practical experience while also fulfilling degree requirements.

“This way I can keep up my internship with my university life. It's a great balance,” he added.

Similarly, Keiraa Kaur Khurana has begun her internship at Adex International two weeks ago. The Indian expat who hails from the southern city of Hyderabad said she faced challenges convincing her parents about her decision to stay back in Dubai for the internship.

Keiraa Kaur Khurana

“My family and I had a big debate because I had a few internship opportunities in India as well. But I am looking to settle down here after graduation. I want to work in Dubai for a few years before I head for my Master’s elsewhere.”

Like Karl, she reiterates having an internship experience on a resume makes graduates more attractive to potential employers.

“I turned 21 recently, and I feel with age a certain amount of seriousness kicks in. I also wanted to do something that would help me have clarity in mind about the future course of action in my life. This would also help me comprehend what corporate life is all about,” said the Computer Science Engineering student who is working as a marketing and sales intern.

Keiraa also described this internship as an exciting new chapter in her life, one that is making her learn lessons about discipline and financial independence. “I love the work I am doing, and I am passionate about it. Besides, the Practice School of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus asks for two internships as part of the academic requirement but this year it was optional for me.”

Learning key lessons

Keiraa said many of her classmates are heading home to be with their families. Consequently, the paying guest accommodation where she resides is gradually emptying as vacation time approaches.