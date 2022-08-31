UAE: Many Indian-curriculum schools gear up for first term exams this month

Students set to appear for exams in first week of September

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 4:25 PM

Many Indian-curriculum students are already preparing for their forthcoming Term exams this month.

Principals explained that the students were conveyed about the exams ahead of time, even before the schools closed for the summer break.

This marks the end of the first semester in many CBSE-affiliated schools and the beginning of Term 2.

Pramod Mahajan, Director- Principal of Sharjah Indian School says, “We will be holding the periodic and term tests soon in our school. For some classes, the periodic exams begin on September 5, for others, a day or two later. Then a week later, the term tests would begin. Some of the CBSE-curriculum schools in the UAE had conducted their term exams before the schools closed for the summer vacations. But we didn’t want to burden the students that time as board exams were also held later this year, so we had a discussion around this issue. Instead, we decided to organise the exams later. But we had informed the students before the summer break that the exams will be conducted once the schools reopen.”

Schools have been welcoming students back on campus from August 29, with many of the organising a week of welcome for the returning students.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi, says, “It's great to welcome back the students and staff to school for the new term. The school looks lively again. We are conducting periodic tests (PT2) for senior students from the 2nd week of September. The first week is about Baseline tests and target settings. Rest is as usual with the Term activities planned in the calendar. We are also excited about the Global Goals Weeks preparations and looking forward to attending the UN Education Transformation Summit.”

Many are also focusing on student wellness since the children are back to school after a long summer break.

Principals underline they are also trying to recognise and any ‘summer slide’ as a few many have slipped into summer regression during the long holidays.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO- Principal, Credence High School says, “The first day was exciting due to many new admissions (mid-term joinees) for the second term of this academic session. But all children are now well settled with face-to-face learning after the last two years of flexible learning mode.”

She adds, “we have planned for assessments to be commencing in the middle of October for senior students. At the same time, the school focuses on continuous reviews to identify the learning gaps, if any, and the same are immediately closed through remediation.”

