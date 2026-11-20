UAE's Emirates Drug Establishment has explored key regulatory updates in medical product advertising, particularly the introduction of advertising for Prescription-Only Medicines (POMs) under approved regulatory controls.

The Medical Product Advertising Customer Council aimed to introduce the latest regulatory updates governing promotional content and strengthen compliance with applicable rules and requirements.

Discussions also covered various advertising channels, including print, audio and visual materials, such as outdoor screens, as well as websites, social media platforms and other digital channels.

The Customer Council was held at Emirates Towers, bringing together partners, customers and industry representatives to raise stakeholders’ awareness of the importance of obtaining approval before publishing or circulating advertisements.

The Medical Product Advertising Customer Council aimed to introduce the latest regulatory updates governing promotional content and strengthen compliance with applicable rules and requirements.

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The process of submitting applications through the advertisement licensing system, including the supporting documents and advertising content required depending on the type of advertisement and the advertising channel selected, along with the application review process and requirements for completing submissions, were discussed.

Discussions also addressed the regulatory requirements governing advertising content, particularly the need for information to be accurate, clear and free from misleading claims.

Advertising materials must be consistent with the approved product information and uses, and clearly disclose any relevant risks or side effects.

Participants also reviewed the appropriate disclaimers required based on the product type and target audience, as well as the importance of ensuring that advertisements do not encourage self-diagnosis or self-prescription by the general public without appropriate supervision by a healthcare professional.

The council also addressed advertisement control and inspection across various media channels, including mechanisms for handling non-compliant content and coordination with the relevant authorities to take appropriate action and remove non-compliant materials when necessary.

It reiterated the requirement to obtain approval from the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) before publishing or circulating any advertisement, and to comply with the rules and regulations governing advertising claims and promotional practices, including the prohibition on advertising, promoting or endorsing medical products through social media influencers.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for dialogue with customers about their experience with the service and the practical aspects of submitting applications.

Participants shared their inquiries, feedback and suggestions, while discussions explored ways to clarify procedures and make it easier to fulfil application requirements, supporting continuous service improvement and enhancing the overall customer experience.

The council was held as part of the Emirates Drug Establishment's ongoing efforts to expand communication channels with stakeholders and engage them in developing services within its remit, supporting compliant advertising practices, protecting the public and promoting the safe use of medical products.