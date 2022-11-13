UAE: Man withdraws Dh540,000 from children's account after divorcing wife

He withdrew the money that they had saved as a couple to secure their children's future

Sun 13 Nov 2022, 7:12 AM

A man withdrew Dh540,000 from his children's bank accounts after divorcing his wife – their mother.

He has been ordered to return the amount to his ex-wife.

Court documents state that the woman had filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of withdrawing money she had saved for her children's future.

She said her ex-husband had opened the accounts for her children and deposited Dh2,500 on a monthly basis. She added that she was also depositing her savings and the amount had reached Dh540,000.

The couple later separated due to irreconcilable differences.

After the divorce, the man withdrew the money from those account sand closed them. When the woman asked him to return the money she had also saved, he refused.

Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court ordered the father to return the Dh540,000 to his ex-wife, after copies of the transfer and other evidence had been presented.

The judge said in the ruling that the man had no right to withdraw the cash saved by his ex-wife for her children without her consent.

The court also ordered him to pay for his ex-wife’s legal expenses.

