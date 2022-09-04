UAE: Man wins 1kg gold in Mahzooz Draw

More than 1,000 participants took home Dh1,803,650 in prize money

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 1:49 PM

At the 92nd Mahzooz weekly draw, on September 3, 1,482 participants took home Dh1,803,650 in prize money.

The draw proved to be lucky for participant, Syed, with the raffle ticket number 17619863, as he won 1 kilogram of gold in the second Golden Summer Draw that was held last night.

As many as 40 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 securing Dh25,000 each. 1,439 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

Three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Jinesh and Binu from India, and Mohammed from The United Kingdom. The winning raffle numbers were 18674264, 18674702 and 18780139 respectively.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, September 10 at 9pm.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

