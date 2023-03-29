UAE: Man who jumped to death after killing family members identified

Police to also investigate history of domestic violence before the incident

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 7:08 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 7:19 PM

Sharjah Police have confirmed the identity of the 35-year-old Indian man, who killed his two daughters aged 10 and 8 years, at his apartment in Al Majaz area in Sharjah, before jumping to his death along with the deceased members of the family members.

The Sharjah Police said it would investigate any history of domestic violence before the incident as neighbours have allegedly said that they heard a scream earlier in the day.

The Al Buhairah Police Station and CID department have jointly launched an intensified probe to determine the reasons that caused the deceased to end his life and the lives of his family members.

The police have summoned a number of relatives and acquaintances who were in close touch with the family before the incident occurred.

The Sharjah Police said that upon receiving a report about the incident at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, they immediately sent an emergency response team to the site.

Police patrols and the national ambulance rushed the man to a hospital, but he died due to the injuries.

While the authorities were searching for more information about the man’s identity, they found a piece of paper in his clothes — in which he wrote that he had killed his wife and two children at their residence before jumping from the tower to take his own life.

The police said they immediately went to the family’s home and “confirmed that the information provided by the man in the letter was correct”.

The bodies of the wife and daughters were found by the police in the apartment. The bodies of all family members were shifted to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.

ALSO READ: