UAE: Man sues sister over car loan, asks her to return over Dh300,000

The plaintiff bought a car for the defendant which she said she would pay him back for using monthly instalments

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 8:27 AM

A woman has been told to pay Dh328,000 to her brother which the latter had used to buy a car for her which was partially financed by the bank. She was also instructed to pay him another Dh2,000 in compensation for the damages.

Official court documents stated that the man had filed a lawsuit against his sister demanding that she’s obliged to pay him Dh328,000 he paid to buy the car and to clear the bank car loan. The man also demanded Dh20,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered.

The man said in his lawsuit that his sister had asked him to buy a car for her with financial help from the bank. She said she would pay him back using monthly instalments.

The plaintiff said he bought a 2021 model car for his sister at Dh328,000. He added that he made a down payment of Dh200,000 to the car dealers while Dh128,000 was financed by his bank. After buying the car, he registered it in his sister’s name.

His sister was supposed to pay back the cash through monthly instalments deposits to his bank account.

The woman however didn’t commit to paying the monthly instalments. The man said his sister didn’t deposit anything to the bank and that the loan payments were instead deducted from his savings.

The man requested that her sister be forced to pay back the full amount of the monthly instalments he paid to the bank for financing the car in addition to the Dh200,000 down payment he made to buy the vehicle.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the woman to pay Dh330,000 to her brother.

She was also told to pay for her brother’s legal expenses.

