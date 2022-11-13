UAE: Man sues clinic for Dh60,000 after suffering burns from laser treatment

Report shows UAE’s tourism figures are close to pre-pandemic and notes the country would benefit from the World Cup momentum
A man sued a clinic after he suffered burns while undergoing laser treatment. He demanded Dh60,000 in compensation for the damages.
The man said in his lawsuit that he paid Dh4,725 to the beauty clinic for laser sessions.
However, he suffered burns during the treatment, causing him severe pain. He added that negligence and mistakes made by the technicians caused the burns.
In the lawsuit, the man demanded that the clinic pays back the Dh4,725 he paid for the botched laser treatment and also compensate him Dh60,000 for the physical, moral and material damages he suffered.
The Al Ain court of first instance rejected the man’s lawsuit, because he failed to present a medical liability committee report. Those are mandatory in cases involving medical negligence.
The plaintiff’s lawyer had acknowledged in court that his client had not faced the Medical Liability Committee before filing the lawsuit in court.
The man has been told to pay for the clinic’s legal expenses.
