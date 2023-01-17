UAE: Man sued by ex-wife for not paying child support for 11 years; court proves accusations false

He had been ordered to pay a monthly alimony of Dh4,000 after the separation

The Fujairah Federal Court has acquitted an Emirati man who was accused by ex-wife of not providing financial support to his four children for a period of 11 years.

She demanded that her ex-husband give her Dh519,000 in unpaid alimony.

The plaintiff said that she had given birth to four children with her husband before they separated in 2008.

The woman said the family court granted her custody of the four children and ordered their father to pay her an a monthly alimony of Dh4,000. But the man stopped paying the alimony 11 years ago, she said.

The man however denied the woman’s claims.

He explained that he had handed his ex-wife a bank card where he used to deposit the alimony for his children monthly. The man said he had deposited Dh641,000 during the period in which the defendant claimed that he didn’t pay the alimony and demanded for payment. The man also presented documents to support his claims.

The court had to dismiss the case after confirm through the expert's report that the woman withdrew a monthly Dh4,000 from her ex-husband’s bank account which she used for the children’s expenses.

The court also stated that it had been proven that there were Whatsapp texts exchanged between the woman and one of his children, from which it was understood that she received alimony.

