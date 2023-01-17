UAE: Man sued by ex-wife for not paying child support for 11 years; court proves accusations false

A federal law specifies a Dh100,000 fine and/or imprisonment for publishing, circulating or spreading false news, rumours or misleading information
The Fujairah Federal Court has acquitted an Emirati man who was accused by ex-wife of not providing financial support to his four children for a period of 11 years.
She demanded that her ex-husband give her Dh519,000 in unpaid alimony.
The plaintiff said that she had given birth to four children with her husband before they separated in 2008.
The woman said the family court granted her custody of the four children and ordered their father to pay her an a monthly alimony of Dh4,000. But the man stopped paying the alimony 11 years ago, she said.
The man however denied the woman’s claims.
He explained that he had handed his ex-wife a bank card where he used to deposit the alimony for his children monthly. The man said he had deposited Dh641,000 during the period in which the defendant claimed that he didn’t pay the alimony and demanded for payment. The man also presented documents to support his claims.
The court had to dismiss the case after confirm through the expert's report that the woman withdrew a monthly Dh4,000 from her ex-husband’s bank account which she used for the children’s expenses.
The court also stated that it had been proven that there were Whatsapp texts exchanged between the woman and one of his children, from which it was understood that she received alimony.
ALSO READ:
A federal law specifies a Dh100,000 fine and/or imprisonment for publishing, circulating or spreading false news, rumours or misleading information
Sheikh Mohamed stated that ADSW this year is an essential step towards the country hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference later this year
The contest aims to promote aesthetic gardening and encourage residents to utilise outdoor spaces sustainably
The initiative is aimed at meeting the demands of the emirate's future job market by recognising and incentivising its high-performing pupils
Up to Dh300 will be awarded for every kilogramme lost to the top male and female contestants
It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime
Distracted driving accounted for 13 per cent of all fatal accidents in the country in 2021, ranking it number three in causes of fatal accidents
The ministry last week announced that Dh400 million worth of fines were issued to companies for not meeting 2022’s target last week