UAE: Man saved after horrific car crash; doctors perform two surgeries in nine hours

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM

A 30-year-old man's life was saved after he was severely injured in a major car crash in Abu Dhabi.

The patient was rushed to Madinat Zayed Hospital after the tragic incident, where doctors battled for nine hours to save his life as he suffered from a serious head injury.

Beginning at 10.30pm, the operation lasted until 7.30am the next day, throughout which an expert team provided anaesthetic care.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He was first admitted to the ICU, where doctors headed by Dr Mostafa ElShahat, emergency medicine specialist, primarily worked on controlling his oxygen levels and bring his breathing back to normal. This also involved ensuring that his blood pressure and flow remained steady.

After this, he was moved to the operating theatre where a neurosurgery team led by Dr Mohamed Mahmoud Khanchour, specialist physician, began operating on him. The surgery involved removing the frontal bone from the skull to protect the brain from fragments from the accident.

After the procedure was successfully completed, he underwent maxillofacial surgery to repair fractures that he sustained around his eyes, specifically on the forehead and cheekbones.