Watch: UAE man rescues injured gazelle from remote Dubai desert in scorching heat

For Mohammed Almehairbi, it was just another day of carrying on his father's legacy in the midst of UAE's scorching desert when he chanced upon an injured gazelle, trembling with fear.

Since 25 years, the 47-year-old Emirati has been visiting Dubai's Saih Al Salam area, a rural desert spot, in memory of his father who used to hunt there for almost 50 years.

During his trips, he tends to the area, takes care of the animals and waters the plants, no matter the weather. On June 17, Almehairbi was roaming the area in his car when he spotted a gazelle in the middle of the desert.

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"It was not moving and was in the middle of the desert, which is very unusual, as gazelles are usually found resting under trees. I stopped at a distance because I didn't want it to run away."

He continued to keep a 300 metre distance and waited until the injured animal fell asleep. "When it saw me, it started shaking in fear and was trying to run away. I stayed away, otherwise it would have died trying to escape, especially in the extreme heat."

Once the situation was stable, Mohammed approached the animal and checked what was wrong and gave it some water with his own hands. Soon after, he contacted the environmental department who rescued the gazelle and took it to a veterinary hospital.

Around 3 to 4 years of age, the gazelle had torn tendons and ligaments, making it difficult to sprint and move and was left in an extremely dehydrated state.

After receiving the apt medicines, treatments, and getting good care and food over the course of two weeks, the gazelle was released back into the same area.

"Since it is a male gazelle, we cannot release him anywhere else but the same area. Otherwise the male gazelles in other areas may get threatened and try to attack him."

A nature lover

A senior manager overlooking city centre branches in the UAE, Almehairbi considers the desert his first home, especially after the passing of his father, who holds a special place in his heart.

The Saih Al Salam desert where he frequents on a weekly basis, is difficult to reach by car, yet he manages to go there with containers of water and food for the animals and plants in the surrounding area.

"There is a big lizard found in the desert called the Desert Monitor, I keep water for it. There are also some plants that have been there since my father's time and where he would take shade under; I keep watering them from time to time."

For the father of four, the rescue was not a favour he was doing for the animal, but a responsibility to the place that holds deep memories of his father for him.

What to do if you see animal in distress in UAE?

If you spot an injured animal in the UAE, ensure your safety first by keeping a distance, note the exact location, and immediately contact the local municipality or an animal rescue group such as the Dubai Municipality Animal Care and Welfare Centre at 800900 or the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on 8003050.

While waiting at a safe distance, look out for fast traffic, sharp objects, or other immediate dangers that might cause harm to the animal or you. Due to the nature of the injured and scared animal, avoid feeding, giving water, or trying to treat wounds without professional training or help.

Always make sure to note the exact location, landmark, and the condition or number of animals before you call. If possible, take photos or videos, as proof can help authorities or rescue groups act faster.

Call on the following numbers in case of an emergency:

Dubai: Dubai Municipality - 800900

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Government contact center - 800 555; Wildlife Rescue programme - 800 500 054 for native wildlife; Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter - 02 8858100

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality - 993

Ajman: Municipality and Planning Department - 80070

Umm Al Quwain: Municipality of Umm Al Quwain - 06 764 1000

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre - 07 2433184.

Fujairah: Fujairah Municipality - 80038

In case of any animal cruelty, residents must immediately reach out to the police at 999 across any emirate.

There also also many private organisations and local veterinary clinics that may help with rescuing and treating the animal.

Under UAE Federal Law No. 22 of 2016, private ownership, trading, or breeding of wild and dangerous animals is strictly banned. Violating this law by keeping an exotic pet or dangerous animal carries fines ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh500,000, plus potential jail time of up to six months.

Importance of gazelles in UAE culture

Gazelles are deeply important to the UAE as cultural symbols tied to national heritage, with the name Abu Dhabi literally translating to "Father of the Gazelle".

The Capital derives its name from a traditional legend where a wild gazelle guided early settlers to a fresh water source. The animal is also deeply rooted in the UAE's heritage, representing grace, speed, endurance, and deep-rooted survival in the harsh Arabian desert environment.

The Emirates is home to two native species of gazelles: the Arabian Gazelle, historically referred to as the mountain gazelle, and the Arabian Sand Gazelle, locally known as Al Reem.

Government initiatives managed by bodies like the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) utilise protected forests and islands, such as the Sir Bani Yas Island, to sustain tens of thousands of gazelles. Protected areas like the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve and Al Ain Zoo are also known for being a haven for the vulnerable species.