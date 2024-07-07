Video: Man evacuated after suffering heart attack in Sharjah mountains

UAE residents will get one day off on Sunday for Hijri New Year
A man was evacuated after suffering a heart attack in Sharjah's mountains in a joint rescue mission by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.
The incident took place in the Jabal Al Rabi mountains which are located in Khor Fakkan, a city in Sharjah.
In a video shared on social platforms, the man is seeing being airlifted in a helicopter by the rescue team.
Previously this year, three people were rescued after they were stuck in a rugged mountainous area in the city of Kalba.
