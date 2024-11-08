UAE: Man rescued after motorbike overturns in Sharjah desert accident

A man whose motorcycle overturned in the middle of Sharjah desert was rescued on Friday by the Sharjah Police in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard.

The Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police had received a report about the accident in the Rifada desert at Al-Madam city in the central region at 12:28pm.

Immediately, a specialised police team, backed by the search and rescue aircraft of the National Guard, was pressed into service to evacuate the injured man and take him to Al-Zeed Hospital.

Meanwhile, the General Command of Sharjah Police has emphasised that motorcyclists should adhere to rules and regulations while pursuing activities and hobbies in deserts.

It also pointed out that engaging in activities on unsafe routes and undisclosed locations in deserts could lead to serious accidents and even loss of life. At the same time, reckless driving and entering rough areas that are far from emergency routes should be avoided, it stressed.