UAE: Man ordered to return Dh2.5 million deposited into bank account by mistake

An Abu Dhabi resident has been ordered to return Dh2.5 million which was deposited into his bank account by mistake by a businessman. However, he refused to return the money.
Official court documents stated the businessman filed a lawsuit against the defendant demanding that he’s forced to return the money he deposited into his bank account by mistake.
The businessman, however, claimed he had transferred Dh3.3 million into the defendant’s bank account. When he reached out to him to return the amount, the man refused, he added.
He said investigations revealed that the plaintiff had withdrawn some of the money and transferred the rest of the cash to other bank accounts.
The businessman went to prosecutors after which the defendant was convicted of illegally taking the money which was deposited into his account by mistake.
The plaintiff then filed a civil lawsuit against him. He submitted criminal court rulings, the defendant's bank statement, and an advisory experience report to support his claims.
The defendant claimed that he returned some of the money to the plaintiff.
After looking into the case, the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered the defendant to return Dh2.5 million to the businessman.
The judge said in his ruling that no one had the right to take the money of others without a legitimate reason.
The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
