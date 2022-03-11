UAE: Man fined Dh500,000 for raising false bomb alarm

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to support humanitarian situation arising from Russia-Ukraine crisis
Abu Dhabi Court has ordered a British man to pay a fine of Dh500,000 for causing an Etihad flight to be cancelled after falsely claiming that there was a bomb on the plane.
The accused had informed an airline employee about the presence of a bomb on the plane and stated that the flight would depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport with its arrival destination in Manchester, England. He claimed that the bomb would explode and refused to board the plane. The Abu Dhabi Airport security team were immediately alerted and accordingly the plane was evacuated and all passengers and crew were searched.
In addition, all bags and cargo were unloaded and inspected. The plane was scanned by an explosives inspection and disposal unit. Following thorough enquiries, it was found that there was no bomb and the report was false.
The false warning had caused the flight to be cancelled after the crew had to disembark all the passengers and carry out an inspection, which meant that the company and passengers suffered financial loss.
The court ordered the accused to pay a fine of Dh500,000 and he will face deportation after the required amount has been paid in accordance with Article 324 of Penal Law No. 31 of 2021.
