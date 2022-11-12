UAE: Man killed while crossing Sharjah-Dubai road; hit-and-run driver arrested in 48 hours

International director of guide says diversity of cuisines earned winning restaurants brownie points
An Asian expat was killed on the spot in a hit-and-run accident in Sharjah earlier this week, the police said. The driver who fled the scene was arrested in 48 hours.
The victim was trying to cross the six-lane Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when the car driven by a young motorist ran over him, according to the Sharjah Police.
Lt-Col Omar Mohammad Bou Ghanem, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police, said they received a report of the incident at around 6.38pm on Wednesday. It happened near the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge in the direction of Dubai.
As soon as the alert was received, the Sharjah Police went to the site but the victim was killed on the spot. They reviewed the CCTV footage in the area and managed to identify the driver who fled the scene.
A manhunt launched soon after the incident led to the arrest of the motorist, who is in his 20s. A case was then filed at the Public Prosecution.
Lt-Col Bou Ghanem warned pedestrians against illegally crossing highways where vehicles move at a speed of up to 140kmph.
"Abide by all traffic rules and regulations at all times. Drivers who get involved in accidents are required to stop and take responsibility. Failure to do so could result in criminal charges," he added.
ALSO READ:
International director of guide says diversity of cuisines earned winning restaurants brownie points
The strategy was designed to further boost the country's reputation as a leading tourist destination
Tributes pour in for the man who ran popular desert retreat Hatta Fort Hotel
The owner has been using a community management company’s services since 2013
The woman demanded that the violations he racked up in her name, be cleared and and transferred to his file
Black, red, green and white can be seen on cars, offices, dresses, schools, and even on skyscrapers during this period
The mandatory scheme that offers financial support in the event of job loss is all set to go into effect from January 1, 2023
Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Netanyahu on his victory in the elections