UAE: Man goes missing, police appeal to residents

Ras Al Khaimah Police has informed residents of a missing citizen.
The man is 50 years old and is missing from his parents' home.
He is also mentally ill, the police says in a statement on social media.
The man wears a white dishdasha. Residents have been asked to contact authorities on the following numbers - 072053474-999.
