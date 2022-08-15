UAE: Man goes missing, police appeal to residents

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 3:04 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 3:05 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police has informed residents of a missing citizen.

The man is 50 years old and is missing from his parents' home.

He is also mentally ill, the police says in a statement on social media.

The man wears a white dishdasha. Residents have been asked to contact authorities on the following numbers - 072053474-999.

