UAE: Man goes missing, authorities urge residents to help locate him

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a 51-year-old man has gone missing in the emirate.
In a tweet, the authority said that the man "suffers from a mental disorder".
The missing man was wearing a white dishdasha and a red ghutra (head covering).
The police has urged residents to provide any relevant details to help locate him. Those with leads can reach out at 999 or 072053474.
