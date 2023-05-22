UAE: Man goes missing, authorities urge residents to help locate him

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 7:02 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a 51-year-old man has gone missing in the emirate.

In a tweet, the authority said that the man "suffers from a mental disorder".

The missing man was wearing a white dishdasha and a red ghutra (head covering).

The police has urged residents to provide any relevant details to help locate him. Those with leads can reach out at 999 or 072053474.

