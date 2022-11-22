UAE: Man demands Dh250,000 from woman for 'damaging reputation'

The plaintiff said he was shocked when the defendant filed a case against him for allegedly beating her up and insulting her at her workplace

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 6:30 AM

A man had filed a lawsuit against his female colleague accusing her of damaging his reputation when he took him to court for allegedly insulting and assaulting her.

He demanded Dh250,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages.

The Arab man said in his lawsuit that he was working with the defendant and that she asked him for help because she had some financial issues.

He said he lent some money to the woman but she returned it only after he filed a report against her.

The plaintiff said he was shocked when the woman filed case against him for allegedly beating her up and insulting her at her workplace.

Court however acquitted him of the charges due to lack of evidence.

The man also took the woman to the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court demanding compensation for the damages the woman caused him due to false accusations.

The Arab man said he is a reputable member of the community and at work. He added that the baseless claims against him damaged his reputation.

After hearing from all parties, the court dismissed the lawsuit stressing that there was no evidence to prove that his reputation was damaged.

The judge also pointed out that the woman had used her legal rights.

