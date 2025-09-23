UAE: Man awarded Dh250,000 after car accident leaves him amputated, traumatised

A court in Abu Dhabi has rejected a request by a 31-year-old man to get over Dh2 million in compensation for his serious injuries following a traffic accident, granting him Dh250,000 instead.

The traffic incident, which took place on April 9, 2024, was a result of speeding, and it caused the amputation of the man's right leg, multiple fractures, surgeries, and psychological pain. The driver was convicted in Abu Dhabi and fined Dh2,000.

The victim filed a complaint against the car's insurance company to ask for what he considered a fair compensation for the moral and physical damage.

In his complaint to the the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee, the man also asked for coverage of his medical expenses medical reports, attorney fees and a 12% interest.

However, the committee said he is only entitled to get Dh180,000 as compensation, in addition to 5% interest and Dh3,929 in lawsuit fees and Dh840 in translation fees.

The man later appealed against the ruling and the Court of Appeal increased the amount to Dh250,000 with the same 5% interest.

Finding the amount of the compensation too low, the man decided to go to the Cassation Court. In his claim, he said that the previous court ignored his other injuries and damages (beside the right leg, which was amputated).

He also said that he was not compensated for loss of normal appearance, pain, and psychological suffering, besides medical costs, prosthetics, or physiotherapy.

In his filing, he considered the fair compensation should be Dh1 million plus an interest of 12%.

The court, however, stated that evaluating the evidence, facts, and compensation falls under the authority of the court of first instance (the Court of Appeal).

In addition to this, the Court of Appeal relied on medical reports and determined that the Dh250,000 compensation includes:

"Arsh" (an Islamic legal compensation for loss of use of a body part)

Moral and material damages (for pain and suffering as the victim also suffered from depression and trauma)

The court rejected the appeal and ordered the man to pay fees and expenses and Dh1,000 attorney fees to the insurance company. The deposited insurance amount (submitted by the appellant when filing the appeal) was also confiscated.