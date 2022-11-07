UAE: Man accuses woman of defrauding him of Dh74,000

A young man who accused a woman of swindling Dh74,000 from him after claiming that she was going to invest the amount in her company and share profits with him, has had his lawsuit dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals for Family and Civil Administrative Claims upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance which rejected the man's case.

Official court documents stated that the man in his twenties had filed a lawsuit against the woman. He demanded that she returns the amount of Dh74,000 which she fraudulently took.

He noted that the defendant lured him into giving her the money after she lied to him that she had an investment company. He said the woman told him that the business would generate profits for him twice the amount he had invested.

The plaintiff said he handed the money to the woman in two instalments, through bank account transfer by one of his friends:

He said after waiting for sometime, he was surprised that there were no profits given to him.

When he asked the woman to refund his money, she refused.

The woman had denied taking money from the young man stressing that the agreement to invest the cash which was transferred to her bank account was between her and another person and not the plaintiff.

She said there was no investment agreement between her and the plaintiff. Her lawyer had asked court to dismiss the case due to lack of evidence.

The Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling rejecting the man’s case because the papers he presented were not showing any business relationship between him and the defendant.

The man however challenged the ruling to the appeals court.

After hearing from all parties, the judge decided to reject his appeal and maintained the ruling by the lower court.

The plaintiff has been told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.