UAE: Man accused of taking Dh85,000 from woman swears on God he did not do so; case gets dismissed

The victim said she gave the man who promised to marry her the loan

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 8:50 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 9:23 AM

A young woman had filed a lawsuit against a man accusing him of taking Dh85,000 from her in form of a loan after promising to marry her.

In her lawsuit, the Arab woman said she was in a relationship with the man, who sought to borrow some money. She said she handed over some of the money to the man at one of the shopping centres in Abu Dhabi and transferred the rest to his bank account.

The woman said she gave the man a total of Dh85,000 and he promised her that he would return it.

The plaintiff said she trusted the man because he said they were to get married.

But after some time, the man dumped her. When she asked him to pay back her money, he allegedly refused and also stopped answering her calls.

This prompted the woman to take him to court demanding that he pays back her cash.

The man had denied taking the money from the woman throughout his trial.

The court ordered him to take the decisive oath which he did. The man swore: “I swear by God Almighty that I did not borrow Dh85,000 from the plaintiff. Also, she did not hand over the money to me and I owe her nothing in this regard. God is the witness to what I say.”

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court of First Instance had earlier rejected the woman’s lawsuit due to lack of sufficient evidence and based on the swearing.

She challenged the ruling in the Appeals Court which has upheld an earlier verdict by the first court.

The woman was told to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: