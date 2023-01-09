UAE: Mall announces chance to win luxury car through raffle draw

Authorities routinely honour honest residents who hand over lost cash or valuables
Abu Dhabi's Nation Towers Mall is giving its loyal customers a chance to take a luxury car home. Its much-awaited ‘Shop & Win’ campaign invites residents and tourists alike to participate in a raffle draw on January 31, 2023.
Customers are encouraged to enter the lucky draw by spending a minimum of Dh100 in any of the mall’s retail and dining outlets, entertainment venues and beauty salons. Once a shopper has completed their purchase, they can register it at the Nation Towers Mall’s customer service and receive digital coupons on their mobile devices. Shoppers can collect one coupon for every Dh100 spent at the mall.
The highly desired prize of the mall’s Shop & Win is a brand new Nissan Patrol Nismo, and the winner will be announced on January 31 digitally on the official social media channels of the Nation Towers Mall.
The mall offers exceptional dining outlets, including the likes of Mado, Wafi Gourmet, Beam restaurant, Laung by Peppermill, Cafe Bateel, Espression Lavazza, and Teuscher, as well as flower boutiques, high-end Arabic fashion stores, jewellery brands, spectacular entertainment venues for kids and adults, and a plethora of world-renowned and well-loved retail outlets.
