UAE: Major landmarks switch off lights for Earth Hour

Volunteers count down to moment when lights go off at Terra Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai

Major landmarks, communities and individual homes across the UAE switched off their lights to partake in the global campaign of Earth Hour 2023.

At Expo City Dubai, several volunteers counted down to the moment of 8:30pm when lights of the Terra Sustainability Pavilion were switched off.

Prior to that, people gathered in the main hall of the Terra Pavilion before heading out to pose for a photograph in front of the pavilion. Conducting the event was Emirates Nature-WWF. Arabella, from the organisation spoke about how important the initiative was for the environment.

Elsewhere in the city, Dubai Holding Asset Management's residential communities like Bluewaters, City Walk, Al Khail Gate, Shorouq, Ghoroob and Layan turned off their non-essential lights to mark the Earth Hour.

Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor rainforest biodome, also joined in the movement.

Since its beginnings in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for the “lights off” moment, with people from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it. The grassroot movement encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off their lights and other non-essential electrical appliances for one hour.

The Dubai Astronomy Group took advantage of the occasion to organise a stargazing event, at the Al Qudra Desert in Dubai which includes an iftar under the stars with sky mapping and astrophotography sessions.

