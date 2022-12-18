UAE Mahzooz draw: Three expats take home Dh100,000 each

The draw saw 980 participants winning Dh1,635,650 in total; the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week

By Web Desk Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 1:19 PM

Mahzooz’s 107th Super Saturday draw witnessed 980 participants take home Dh1,635,650 in total prize money.

While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draw saw as many as 18 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh55,555 each. 959 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

The weekly raffle draw saw three participants - Michel from Mauritius, Mushraf from Pakistan, and Mohammad from Sudan - share Dh100,000 among them.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee.

