UAE Mahzooz draw: Expats from Pakistan, Philippines, Uzbekistan take home Dh100,000 each

While grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, draws saw 22 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing second prize of Dh1 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 1:16 PM

Mahzooz’s 108th Super Saturday draws witnessed 1,297 participants take home Dh1,745,200 in total prize money.

While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 22 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh45,454 each.

The third prize of Dh350 each was shared among 1,272 winners. Meanwhile, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among themselves. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Kirill from Uzbekistan, Rowena from the Philippines, and Khawar from Pakistan.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee.

