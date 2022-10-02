UAE Mahzooz draw: Dh10 million win makes second millionaire in a week

Three expats from Nepal, India, and the Philippines also shared Dh300,000 among them

A lucky winner took home Dh10 million on Saturday, October 1 as a part of the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw. 4,215 other winners collectively took home over Dh1.7 million in prize money.

The number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires now totals 29. This win makes the second millionaire within a span of one week, the last one being crowned at the 94th draw. A press event will be held soon to felicitate the top prize winner.

Matching four out of five numbers, 110 entrants shared the second prize of Dh1 million. Over 4,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

Shefeeque from India, Devendra from Nepal, and Marvin from the Philippines shared a prize of Dh300,000 among themselves. The winning raffle numbers were 20346339, 20072032, and 20346877 respectively.

In order to participate in Mahzooz is simple, entrants must register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle purchased makes participants eligible for two-line entry (for a limited time) into the Mahzooz grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize, the second prize or the third prize. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each. Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

