UAE Mahzooz draw: Dh10 million win makes second millionaire in a week

The authorities honoured him and gave him a gift for his honesty, integrity and cooperation
A lucky winner took home Dh10 million on Saturday, October 1 as a part of the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw. 4,215 other winners collectively took home over Dh1.7 million in prize money.
The number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires now totals 29. This win makes the second millionaire within a span of one week, the last one being crowned at the 94th draw. A press event will be held soon to felicitate the top prize winner.
Matching four out of five numbers, 110 entrants shared the second prize of Dh1 million. Over 4,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
Shefeeque from India, Devendra from Nepal, and Marvin from the Philippines shared a prize of Dh300,000 among themselves. The winning raffle numbers were 20346339, 20072032, and 20346877 respectively.
In order to participate in Mahzooz is simple, entrants must register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle purchased makes participants eligible for two-line entry (for a limited time) into the Mahzooz grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize, the second prize or the third prize. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each. Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
ALSO READ:
The authorities honoured him and gave him a gift for his honesty, integrity and cooperation
The supplies will meet the basic needs of thousands of families, especially the elderly, women, and children
KHDA report offers in-depth statistics and detailed attributes of private, early childhood education and care sector for the first time
Event to include sports, music, entertainment and food and beverage experiences for families and rugby fans alike
Residents and restaurant owners hail how the country managed the pandemic, allowing the public to enjoy the culinary scene even during Covid time
Winning start-up's novel electricity-free, solar-powered food dehydrator helps cut down farmers' food waste and increase their income
It witnessed the participation of 114 officers, all of which are linked to the UAE Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing
The delivery service will be partnering with the World Food Programme to encourage users to donate as little as Dh2 to the cause