UAE: Mahzooz doubles second prize to Dh2 million this week

The weekly live draw has so far created 27 multi-millionaires

Wed 7 Sep 2022

Mahzooz on Wednesday announced that it is doubling its Dh1-million second prize to Dh2 million for its next draw on Saturday, September 9.

Those who wish to join the weekly live draw can go to www.mahzooz.ae, create an account, click play, pay Dh35 to buy a water bottle that will be channelled through Mahzooz community partners to hydrate those in need, and choose 5 numbers in one line.

Each bottle makes you eligible for an entry in the grand draw that gives you the chance of winning the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh2 million and the third prize of Dh350.

For the same entry worth Dh35, participants will also enter a weekly raffle draw for a chance of becoming one of three guaranteed Dh100,000 winners.

Last week, Syed from Pakistan won 1kg of gold as part of the second Golden Summer draw. In the same evening, 1,482 winners have been awarded over Dh1.8 million.