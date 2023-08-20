UAE: Mahzooz crowns another millionaire, 'golden summer draw' sees third winner

In many cases, bed rest, intake of more fluids, warm drinks, vitamin C, and eating healthy food are enough to prevent common diseases
Mahzooz crowned its 58th millionaire this week, as another won the 'golden summer draw'.
The142nd draw saw Rathish, holding the ID number 37326650, take away the grand prize of Dh1 million.
Another lucky winner, Jocelyn, with the raffle ID number 37336196 became the third winner of its golden summer draw. The golden summer draw offers a lucky participant an opportunity to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, nine participants matched four out of the following five numbers 2, 6, 38, 39, 42 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh22,222.22 each. 817 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
The draw saw a total of 827 participants take home Dh1,404,250 in prize money.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday. They get a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, or Dh1 million in the raffle draw.
