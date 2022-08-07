UAE: Two winners scoop up Dh10 million prize in latest Mahzooz draw

The yellow anacondas are one of the largest snakes in the world
For the first time ever, two winners have claimed the top Mahzooz prize of Dh10 million.
Both winners took home Dh5 million each, in the 88th weekly draw on Sunday.
This came close on the heels of three top prize wins a few weeks ago which witnessed the creation of two new multi-millionaires.
The lucky top prize winners scooped up the enormous amount after matching all five numbers, which were: 7, 9, 17, 19 and 21.
Other prize winners walked away total amount of Dh12,421,750.
As many as 139 winners matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million, taking home Dh7,194 each.
There was also a guaranteed raffle draw where three participants shared Dh300,000 among them.
The lucky raffle winners who received Dh100,000 each were Gopalakrishnan, Sathish and Mohamed from India, with 17770562, 17630063, 17597618 as winning raffle numbers respectively.
