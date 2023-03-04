UAE: Mahzooz announces 'guaranteed' Dh1 million prize in weekly draw

In another new highlight, a top lucky winner could walk away with Dh20 million

UAE-based Mahzooz has announced a "guaranteed" Dh1 million prize in its weekly draws. This means that the raffle draw will produce one millionaire every week.

The company also announced another new highlight, where a top lucky winner could walk away with Dh20 million.

