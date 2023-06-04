UAE: Mahzooz announces 46th millionaire; Dh20 million went unclaimed this week

Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores the continuation of UAE's humanitarian approach based on protecting civilians
Mahzooz, the UAE's weekly draw, crowned its 46th millionaire during its 131 edition this weekend and saw 1,017 participants take home Dh1,448,250 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 23 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 14, 33, 34, 44, 47 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh8,696 each. 993 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 131st draw awarded Mireille, holding the raffle ID number 34689116, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000.
While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9.00pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.
