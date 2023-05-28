UAE: Mahzooz announces 45th millionaire, 888 participants take home Dh1,417,000

A trip to these places can create lasting memories for children as they interact with animals, offering valuable educational opportunities
In its 130th edition, Mahzooz weekly draw crowned its 45th millionaire and saw 888 participants take home Dh1,417,000 in prize money. While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 19 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 12, 18, 35, 44, 49 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh10,526.31 each. 868 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 130th draw awarded Sahar from United Arab Emirates, holding the raffle ID number 34531937, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000.
While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9.00pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.
