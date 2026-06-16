New UAE initiative to help 7,500 welfare beneficiaries find jobs, develop skills

The Ministry of Community Empowerment has launched 'Madar', a national social empowerment programme designed to help approximately 7,500 work-capable social welfare beneficiaries transition into sustainable employment and financial independence.

The initiative offers skills development, career guidance, job placement support, and financial literacy training, reflecting the UAE's broader vision of transforming social support into long-term economic empowerment and family stability.

The programme serves as a comprehensive national platform that enables social welfare beneficiaries to become active contributors to community development through capability building and access to sustainable employment opportunities. It forms part of a wider national strategy to strengthen social and economic empowerment, improve the quality of life, and reduce dependence on financial assistance.

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Madar includes three key tracks: Professional Empowerment, Empowerment for Emirati Families Entrepreneurs, and Financial Literacy. The Professional Empowerment track focuses on preparing beneficiaries for the labour market through training, skills development, and employment support, while the entrepreneurship track helps Emirati families establish and expand small and home-based businesses. The Financial Literacy track seeks to enhance beneficiaries’ ability to manage their finances effectively and achieve greater economic stability.

Noor Abulhoul, Assistant Undersecretary of the Social Welfare and Empowerment Sector at the Ministry of Community Empowerment, said the programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to investing in people and creating opportunities that unlock potential and strengthen individual capabilities.

She said the initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to develop sustainable social protection and empowerment programmes that transform social support into a pathway for development and economic participation.

Abulhoul noted that the ministry is implementing the Professional Empowerment track in partnership with strategic entities, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council through the Nafis programme. The collaboration aims to equip Emiratis with the skills and readiness needed to meet labor market demands and secure suitable employment opportunities.

She explained that the program targets approximately 7,500 unemployed social welfare beneficiaries aged 21 to 54 who are capable of working. The initiative is built around skills development, training, career guidance, job matching, and access to employment opportunities that promote self-reliance and financial independence.

The Professional Empowerment track excludes five categories that do not meet labor market participation requirements. These include children and students under the age of 21, custodial mothers with children under six years old or children of determination under 21, people of determination, and individuals with health-related disabilities, as well as senior citizens and retirees who do not meet eligibility criteria.

According to Abulhoul, the program has been designed with flexibility to accommodate beneficiaries’ family and social circumstances. Employment opportunities will be matched to beneficiaries’ abilities and personal situations, with factors such as commuting distance and caregiving responsibilities taken into consideration.

She added that social welfare benefits will continue to be provided until beneficiaries are offered suitable employment opportunities that align with their qualifications and capabilities.

Ahlam Al Ahmad, Director of the Social and Economic Empowerment Department, said the Professional Empowerment track follows a comprehensive journey that begins with registration and activation, then progresses through professional readiness assessments, capacity building, skills development, job matching, and placement.

She said beneficiaries are required to complete registration procedures, sign the necessary commitment declarations, and create professional profiles through the Nafis platform to begin the process.

Al Ahmad noted that the programme has been designed to meet both labor market requirements and beneficiary needs, helping participants achieve long-term career success and economic sustainability.

She stressed that job stability is a key indicator of successful empowerment, adding that beneficiaries will be nominated only for positions that match their qualifications and abilities. The program also guarantees that salaries offered through employment opportunities will exceed the value of social welfare benefits currently received. Beneficiaries may decline job offers if the salary does not meet this requirement.

The ministry will continue supporting participants after they enter the workforce through a year-long follow-up program that monitors career progression and job stability. Officials said the ongoing support is intended to strengthen long-term economic resilience, encourage professional growth, and maximize the impact of empowerment efforts on individuals, families, and society.